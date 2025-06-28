Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 387.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $14,771,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:SHW opened at $346.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $292.33 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.46.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

