CGC Financial Services LLC Has $883,000 Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

CGC Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $508.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.93 and its 200-day moving average is $494.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.47.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

