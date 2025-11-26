Truist Financial Raises Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Price Target to $24.00

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURB

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 59.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,624,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 3,409.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,215 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the second quarter valued at $19,285,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 111.2% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,547,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after buying an additional 815,060 shares during the last quarter.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.