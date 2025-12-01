Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 77,511 indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,160,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536,790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 125.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 114,167 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 396,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0%

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $781.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.60. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,925.28. This represents a 75.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $254,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,281.45. The trade was a 38.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,293 shares of company stock worth $4,886,489. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

