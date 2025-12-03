Analyzing Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Nextpower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 7.66% 8.50% 6.01% Nextpower 17.08% 35.05% 18.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextpower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nextpower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $399.21 million 3.28 $24.13 million $0.20 39.10 Nextpower $2.96 billion 4.34 $509.17 million $3.85 22.49

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Nextpower”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nextpower has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Nextpower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextpower has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Nextpower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 2 7 13 0 2.50 Nextpower 0 9 17 1 2.70

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.84, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Nextpower has a consensus price target of $95.76, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Nextpower.

Summary

Nextpower beats Shoals Technologies Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Nextpower

(Get Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. (Nextpower) was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.