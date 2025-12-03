Critical Comparison: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rambus and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 6 2 3.11 SkyWater Technology 1 1 5 0 2.57

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $108.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.37%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Rambus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.5% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rambus and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus 33.72% 17.73% 15.20% SkyWater Technology 36.36% -4.96% -1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rambus and SkyWater Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $678.49 million 15.26 $179.82 million $2.11 45.60 SkyWater Technology $342.27 million 2.39 -$6.79 million $2.58 6.54

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rambus beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

