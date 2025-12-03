Contrasting Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.79 million ($8.77) -0.01 Bristol Myers Squibb $48.30 billion 2.04 -$8.95 billion $2.96 16.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristol Myers Squibb. Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Bristol Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol Myers Squibb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -207.34% -50.19% Bristol Myers Squibb 12.57% 76.53% 14.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bristol Myers Squibb 0 15 4 0 2.21

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 760,769.57%. Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus price target of $54.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Bristol Myers Squibb.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristol Myers Squibb beats Windtree Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of AML; Inrebic for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptom; Sotyktu for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Augtyro for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane to treat breast cancer, NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

