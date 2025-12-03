Comparing Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IQVIA and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 6 15 2 2.83 Tenon Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

IQVIA presently has a consensus price target of $241.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Tenon Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than IQVIA.

IQVIA has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 8.07% 30.70% 6.64% Tenon Medical -396.26% -409.04% -114.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IQVIA and Tenon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $15.41 billion 2.50 $1.37 billion $7.29 30.97 Tenon Medical $3.28 million 2.81 -$13.67 million ($1.77) -0.60

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IQVIA beats Tenon Medical on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients’ outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and patient and site centric solutions, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a collaboration with argenx SE. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

