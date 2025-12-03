Contrasting Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) & Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 9.34% 129.43% 5.60% Teijin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 5 1 0 2.17 Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hanesbrands and Teijin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hanesbrands currently has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Hanesbrands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Teijin.

Risk & Volatility

Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Teijin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $3.51 billion 0.67 -$320.43 million $0.92 7.23 Teijin $6.60 billion 0.25 $187.09 million ($1.77) -4.76

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than Hanesbrands. Teijin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanesbrands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Teijin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

