Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $6.09. Citizens shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 160,183 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens presently has an average rating of "Hold".

The stock has a market cap of $302.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. Citizens had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Citizens by 3,686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc (NYSE:CIA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

