Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE UTI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 467,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $11,395,288.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,424,374 shares in the company, valued at $83,554,725.60. This trade represents a 15.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

