SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 117.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.4% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.97, for a total transaction of $11,328,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,364,466.41. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 112,563 shares of company stock worth $73,657,655 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue/backlog strength — CAT reported revenue and EPS above expectations and highlighted a record backlog that supports near‑term revenue visibility. Zacks: Post Q4 analysis

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $708.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $726.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $727.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

