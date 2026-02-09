Allen Investment Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after buying an additional 2,252,323 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593,909 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606,522 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,378,000 after purchasing an additional 213,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $131.97 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

