Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Decreased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alphabet by 330.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,691,000 after buying an additional 3,062,590 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

GOOG opened at $323.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

