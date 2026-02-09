RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.1% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.25 and a 200 day moving average of $899.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,203.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.