RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.1% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.25 and a 200 day moving average of $899.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stunning 2026 guidance — Lilly reported strong Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 guidance well above Street expectations, which sparked the initial rally as investors priced in sustained GLP‑1 growth and margin leverage. Eli Lilly Booms, Then Busts: Stellar Guidance vs Hims Undercut
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising price targets — Multiple banks (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald) lifted LLY price targets and kept overweight/positive views after the results, supporting upside expectations. Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Target Raised to $1,313.00 at Morgan Stanley Price Target Raised to $1,205.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing and capacity expansion — Lilly is expanding GLP‑1 capacity and building greenfield sites to meet volume demand, which investors view as a durable competitive advantage versus peers constrained by supply. Eli Lilly Expands GLP-1 Capacity While Building Beyond Obesity And Diabetes
- Neutral Sentiment: Obesity market size and longer‑term thesis — Coverage highlights a very large addressable market (approaching ~$100B for obesity drugs), reinforcing the long‑term growth story even as short‑term skirmishes play out. Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: The 1 Figure Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/score coverage — Research pieces (Zacks, institutional letters) reinforce Lilly’s growth ranking and investor interest, but are confirmatory rather than catalytic. Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing pressure from compounded copies — Hims & Hers launching low‑cost compounded semaglutide pills ($49 introductory) triggered a selloff as investors feared erosion of pricing/patient share for branded oral options. This remains the main short‑term risk to LLY’s oral launch economics. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fall after Hims & Hers announce $49 copy of Wegovy pill
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise — Separately, securities‑law firms have flagged investigations into certain transactions and board conduct; these are reputational/legal items to monitor but not yet material to the core GLP‑1 thesis. Investor Alert: Scott+Scott Investigates Directors and Officers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,203.75.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
