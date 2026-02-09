1,144 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Bought by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 677.8% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 86.7% during the third quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $455.46 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.83. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

