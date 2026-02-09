Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,113 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Evercore upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $708.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.90.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue/backlog strength — CAT reported revenue and EPS above expectations and highlighted a record backlog that supports near‑term revenue visibility. Zacks: Post Q4 analysis

Q4 beat and revenue/backlog strength — CAT reported revenue and EPS above expectations and highlighted a record backlog that supports near‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: AI / data‑center tailwind — Coverage highlights growing demand for power and infrastructure tied to AI data‑center buildouts, which is a new revenue catalyst beyond traditional equipment cycles. Yahoo: AI data centers

AI / data‑center tailwind — Coverage highlights growing demand for power and infrastructure tied to AI data‑center buildouts, which is a new revenue catalyst beyond traditional equipment cycles. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade & higher price target — HSBC raised its CAT target to $850 and maintained a buy rating, adding upward pressure to the stock. MarketScreener: HSBC PT raise

Analyst upgrade & higher price target — HSBC raised its CAT target to $850 and maintained a buy rating, adding upward pressure to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum helped lift the name — CAT was one of the contributors to the Dow’s rally today, so some of the move is broad market/sector strength rather than company‑specific news. MSN: Dow soars

Market momentum helped lift the name — CAT was one of the contributors to the Dow’s rally today, so some of the move is broad market/sector strength rather than company‑specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Multiple writeups note that CAT’s rerating has pushed valuation to a premium, framing risk/reward even as fundamentals improve. This shapes investor caution but doesn’t change the underlying backlog/earnings. MarketBeat: Valuation piece

Valuation debate — Multiple writeups note that CAT’s rerating has pushed valuation to a premium, framing risk/reward even as fundamentals improve. This shapes investor caution but doesn’t change the underlying backlog/earnings. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Several senior insiders disclosed multi‑million dollar stock sales (e.g., Denise C. Johnson, Bob De Lange), which can signal profit‑taking and may create short‑term selling pressure. InsiderTrades: Insider sales

Large insider selling — Several senior insiders disclosed multi‑million dollar stock sales (e.g., Denise C. Johnson, Bob De Lange), which can signal profit‑taking and may create short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on pace of growth — CFRA and others warn that while financials are strong, underlying growth may not be fast enough to justify some of the recent extreme share‑price moves; that comment tempers the rally. YouTube: CFRA caution

Caterpillar Stock Up 7.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $726.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.15 and a 200-day moving average of $530.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $727.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.97, for a total transaction of $11,328,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,364,466.41. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 112,563 shares of company stock valued at $73,657,655 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

