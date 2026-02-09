RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $221.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Deal announcement

Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Bull case

Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Rosenblatt note

Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term).

Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term). Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Pursuit report

Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context.

Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. KeyCorp/Zacks note

Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares and director Mark Blinn sold 3,144 shares in early February (SEC filings). Multiple insider sales can be read negatively by some investors even if routine. Bahai Form 4 Blinn Form 4

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total transaction of $670,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,368.48. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

