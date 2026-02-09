New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 8,899 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 38,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street peers and BAC are boosting bonus pools by at least 10%, a market signal that investment‑banking and markets revenue was strong in 2025 — this supports investor confidence in BAC’s profitability and retention. JPMorgan, Goldman, Bank of America Boost Bonus Pools by at Least 10%
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that BofA plans to revamp credit‑card offerings and is leveraging AI to boost consumer profit have investors expecting higher card revenue and improved margins over time. Product revamps + steady dividends are a clear near‑term positive for bank earnings outlook. Bank of America to revamp credit cards to fuel consumer profit – report
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC nudged its BAC price target up to $57 from $55 (hold), a modest analyst backing that removes some near‑term downside uncertainty. HSBC adjusts price target on Bank of America to $57 from $55; maintains hold rating
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA announced full redemption of its Series DD preferred stock — a corporate capital action that simplifies the capital structure; impact depends on how the redemption is funded and future capital allocation. Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Its Series DD Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategist Michael Hartnett’s “Main Street over Davos” theme and calls to favor midcaps reflect positioning advice from BofA Research; useful for market positioning but not an immediate earnings catalyst for BAC itself. ‘Stay Long Detroit, Short Davos’: Why BofA’s Hartnett Sees A Main Street Boom Ahead Of The Midterms
- Negative Sentiment: BofA Institute flagged that middle‑class wage growth is stalling — a potential headwind for consumer spending, card volumes and loan performance if the trend persists. Bank of America Warns Middle Class Wages Are Stalling
- Negative Sentiment: BofA’s market strategist also warns that a two‑decade high in its “bull and bear” indicator could signal a market peak — an elevated macro risk that could pressure bank shares if broader risk appetite falls. Two‑decade high for Bank of America’s ‘bull and bear’ indicator points to stock‑market peak, strategist says
Bank of America Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of BAC opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
