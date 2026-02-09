New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 8,899 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 38,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. CICC Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of BAC opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

