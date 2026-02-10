Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 7,254 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 101,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.65.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $375.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $385.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

