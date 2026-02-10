49,800 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,576,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $528,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,802,000 after buying an additional 867,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,239,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $133.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

