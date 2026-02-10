Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 17,997 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

