SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

