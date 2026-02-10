Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 5.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.