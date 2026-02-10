Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Midwest Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,856,340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,472,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,236,000 after buying an additional 1,255,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 32.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $725,222,000 after buying an additional 778,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $254.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $254.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

