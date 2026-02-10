The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Position Lowered by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after buying an additional 1,038,376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,479,000 after buying an additional 815,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,409,000 after buying an additional 211,527 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 94,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $9,898,329.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,640. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,077 shares of company stock valued at $28,285,973. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

