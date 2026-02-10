Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

