Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 414.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney beat expectations on its most recent quarter (reported Feb. 2) with $1.63 EPS vs. $1.57 consensus and revenue above estimates, supporting the company’s earnings trajectory and valuation outlook. (Company report)
- Positive Sentiment: Management is guiding its largest buyback program in years — analysts and bulls say this will accelerate EPS and return capital to shareholders. 7 Billion Reasons to Buy Walt Disney Stock in February
- Positive Sentiment: Disney’s Experiences segment is cited as a high‑margin, consistent cash generator that can fund buybacks and content investment, bolstering long‑term cash flow expectations. 5 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow
- Positive Sentiment: Recent theatrical performance is strong — a new Disney release won the box office and Zootopia 2 hit milestones, which supports content monetization and franchise value. Disney’s New Movie Wins at Box Office, Zootopia 2 Hits New Milestone
- Positive Sentiment: Wall‑street sentiment is broadly constructive with an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can support upside if fundamentals continue. The Walt Disney Company Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney California Adventure turned 25 — positive for brand and guest engagement but limited direct impact on near‑term stock moves. Once ‘the antithesis of what Walt wanted,’ Disney California Adventure turns 25
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary places streaming dynamics and competitive strategy in focus — interesting for long‑term strategy but not an immediate market mover. Disney’s magic might find a home in Big Tech’s kingdom
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader media articles and investment pieces label Disney a buy after the post‑earnings dip — useful for long‑term investors but may not reverse short‑term selling. 2 Subscription Economy Winners That Still Dominate Their Niches (DIS)
- Negative Sentiment: Governance/pay concerns: reports that Dana Walden will receive a $3.75M base salary (part of a ~$27M package) and higher pay than the CEO have raised investor scrutiny about succession/pay practices. Disney’s No. 2 exec to earn higher base pay than CEO as part of $27M package
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
