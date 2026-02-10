Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 414.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.