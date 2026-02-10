Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 64.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Biogen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $193.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $202.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.21.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

