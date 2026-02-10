Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 64.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Biogen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Stock Performance
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $193.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $202.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Biogen News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat guidance: Biogen reported fourth‑quarter and FY results ahead of expectations, prompting analysts to raise forecasts and price targets — a direct earnings-driven positive catalyst. Biogen Posts Q4 Beat, Analysts Raise Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress for Leqembi: A biologics license application for a subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi was designated for priority review — this could expand prescribing convenience and bolster long‑term franchise value. Biologics License Application for Subcutaneous LEQEMBI Designated for Priority Review
- Positive Sentiment: Geographic expansion: Reports that China fast‑tracked at‑home use of Leqembi add another potential growth market for the Alzheimer’s franchise. Biogen stock to pop again? China fast-tracks Leqembi
- Positive Sentiment: Big analyst upgrades: RBC raised its price target to $233 (Outperform) and HC Wainwright raised its target to $228 (Buy), both signalling double‑digit upside from current levels and reflecting confidence in Leqembi and cash‑flow prospects. RBC Raises Price Target on Biogen to $233
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed/neutral analyst stances: Several shops (Citigroup, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, Truist) nudged price targets higher but kept Neutral/Hold ratings, leaving investor guidance mixed. Analyst Price Target Moves (Citigroup, Piper, Wedbush, Truist)
- Negative Sentiment: Franchise pressure and execution risk: Analysis points to MS‑franchise weakness and near‑term growth limits, which keep some analysts cautious despite the Alzheimer’s upside. Biogen FY25 Earnings: Stable EPS Amid MS Franchise Pressure
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.21.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.
The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
