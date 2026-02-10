Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.20.

NYSE:DE opened at $586.12 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $404.42 and a 12 month high of $587.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

