Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,469 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $193.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.73 and a 1 year high of $331.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

