Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.20.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.00. Plexus has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $211.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,350. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $1,669,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,163,678.70. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $6,077,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Plexus by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.