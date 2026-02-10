S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

XOM opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

