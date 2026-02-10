Versor Investments LP Has $2.77 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,014,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CVS Health by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,240,000 after buying an additional 1,878,217 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

CVS opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

