Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $57,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $780.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $757.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

