Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 57,043 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,341 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,576,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,998,000 after buying an additional 187,789 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,211,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,659,000 after purchasing an additional 117,370 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,416,000 after acquiring an additional 649,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Positive Sentiment: Novo forced a retreat by telehealth firm Hims & Hers: Hims pulled its $49 compounded semaglutide offering after legal threats and regulatory scrutiny, removing a near‑term, self‑pay price competitor to Wegovy. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

