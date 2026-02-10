Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $189,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,379,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 44.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 891,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,948,000 after purchasing an additional 580,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

