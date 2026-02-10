SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $413.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $326.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.