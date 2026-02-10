Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,306,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.2% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,175,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,370,000 after buying an additional 554,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,011,000 after buying an additional 528,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after buying an additional 515,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,020,000 after acquiring an additional 404,938 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of ARE opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $105.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The firm had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

