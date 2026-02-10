Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 56.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after buying an additional 217,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 290,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Down 4.3%

WCC opened at $301.73 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $319.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average is $242.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

