S&CO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,628.20. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

