Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $969.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.51 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

