Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,809 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:PG opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

