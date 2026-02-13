165,528 Shares in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Bought by Haven Global Partners LLC

Haven Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,000. Logitech International makes up 12.9% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Haven Global Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Logitech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 22,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $123.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

