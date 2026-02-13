Haven Global Partners LLC Buys 64,300 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Haven Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco comprises 3.9% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Haven Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $6.80 to $7.77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.77.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

