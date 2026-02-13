Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Autodesk accounts for about 2.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.9%

ADSK opened at $223.49 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.01 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.45 and its 200 day moving average is $295.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. HSBC cut their price target on Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.61.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

