Haven Global Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. M Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

INDA opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

