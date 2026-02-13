Barrick Mining Corporation $B is Haven Global Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Haven Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,562 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 289,200 shares during the period. Barrick Mining comprises about 15.7% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Haven Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $45.42 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

