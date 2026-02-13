Freemont Management S.A. Sells 124,100 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 124,100 shares during the period. Barrick Mining accounts for about 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $144,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $561,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on B shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

