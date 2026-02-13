Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,710 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97,066.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

